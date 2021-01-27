Veteran Who Lost House to Fire Surprised with Place to Call Home

U.S. Army veteran Teresa Birge lost her Oklahoma home of 40 years and everything she owned inside ten days before Christmas due to a fire.

“It was just like everything you ever had was gone in just a few hours,” Birge told KJRH.

As an Army veteran, Birge never felt hopeless until the fire consumed her home.

“I was about to give up on everything, a month ago, I didn’t know what I was gonna [do],” she said.

But things changed for the better when fellow veteran Robert Lint, who was working on a project for homeless veterans, heard of her plight.

Lint said he knew of a gentleman who had two trailers that could be used for veterans at no cost.

He reached out to Birge, and within ten days, Birge had a fully-furnished two-bedroom mobile home.

Birge said that although her replacement home will never replace her old home, she is grateful for having a place to live.

“It’s amazing, and it is heartfelt, and you feel it, yeah, I feel it,” Birge said.

Birge is not the only U.S. veteran to lose a home to a fire and receive support from the community.

A U.S. Army veteran and his family from Kentucky lost their home to a fire in December 2020, but the Louisville Veterans’ Club offered their support in their time of need, WDRB reported.

And in March 2020, a veteran lost everything in a fire, including his late mother’s ashes. Friends, neighbors, and city council members stepped in to donate clothes and shoes, WJBK reported.