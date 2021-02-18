VIDEO: Texas Man Rescues Dog That Fell into Frozen Pool

A Texas man rescued his dog Monday after it ran across a frozen pool and fell through the ice, struggling to get out of the water, according to a video.

Dan Holmes, of Southlake, Texas, posted a video of the encounter to his Facebook page showing his dog falling through Holmes’s ice-covered swimming pool and getting stuck.

Luckily, Holmes was close by and swam in the frigid waters to save the day.

The video initially showed Holmes sweeping away snow from his backyard columns while his two dogs played in the background.

The dogs, Christi and Colbi, hovered around the frozen pool until Christi decided to explore the surface of the ice. When she approached a thinner patch of ice, she fell into the water.

“I was cleaning snow away from the windows when my wife starts screaming all of a sudden, and I turned around and saw Christi hanging onto the ice,” Holmes said.

Christi, a seven-year-old Australian shepherd, is a water dog and is used to jumping in and out of the pool. But the ice-covered pool proved to be a novelty for her.

“I was petrified. I didn’t really know what to do,” Holmes said after he saw Christi struggling to hold on to the patches [of] ice in the pool. “I went to the side and she was at the middle, and I couldn’t get to her, so I put my hand down and fell in and rolled over and grabbed her and pulled her out as fast as I could.”

Holmes said Christi made it out of the pool unharmed but very cold and wet.

“We wanted to share this video as a reminder to just watch your pets,” Holmes said.

Texas is under a Federal Emergency Declaration as the entire state is experiencing severe winter weather, with millions of Texans experiencing blackouts.