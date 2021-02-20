Mom Accused of Leaving Kids at Motel to Go Work Gets over $150,000 to Buy Home

A mother accused of leaving her two daughters alone in a Motel 6 room while she was at work has prompted mixed reactions on social media.

Shaina Bell, the mother of three children, is accused of leaving her daughters Faith, 9, and Jade, 3, in a Liberty, Ohio, Motel 6 room where she has been living. Her seven-year-old son, Jai’Sean, was not with them at the time.

“My kids bring me joy. They make me laugh. They’re my world. I would never do anything to harm my kids. My kids are everything to me,” Bell told WKBN. “That’s all I do is go to work and take care of my kids. That’s all I do.”

Police arrested Bell last week while she was working at her job at Little Ceasars.

“I had to go to work. My daughter decided that she wanted to stay here. My daughter told me that this is where she wants to be, and I felt that she was old enough to be able to stay here with her sister for a few hours because my job is right down the street,” Bell said.

Bell ended up being charged with two counts of endangering children and spent one night in jail after the father of her children called the police.

Her story gained a lot of attention across the country, both from supporters and those criticizing her decisions.

Someone set up a GoFundMe account to support Bell and her children with a goal of $5,000. As of Saturday afternoon, the account has raised more than $152,000.

Bell said that she plans to use the money from the fundraiser to buy a house for her children.