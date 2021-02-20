Texas Good Samaritans Help Those in Need During State’s Deep Freeze

Texas Good Samaritans are out in full force during the state’s deep freeze, helping out their fellow Texans in need.

One such Good Samaritan named Raymond Garcia lost power at his home and decided to use his time to help fix residents’ broken water pipes free-of-charge.

Garcia was inspired by his mother, who died of the coronavirus last week, to give back to his community.

“My mom always taught me, if you help and you give to people, God will always bless you,” he told KTRK. “And you know what, I’ve been blessed.”

Another Good Samaritan named Max Bozeman II, of Houston, knew the importance of asking for help in tough times as he received a cancer diagnosis during the pandemic.

Bozeman decided to give back to his community by posting to Instagram, saying he would give $100 to ten people who needed the money to buy food. Instead, he received alot more than ten requests and is prepared to part ways with as much as $10,000 to help those in need.

When the power went out on Thursday at a Houston-area grocery store, one unidentified Good Samaritan began handing out $20 bills to people waiting in line at the store, which could only accept cash because there was no electricity.

3/5 We spotted a Black man making his way up the line, stopping to interact with everyone. He handed something to many of them, but I couldn't tell what it was from so far back. When he got to us, he held up a stack of $20 bills and asked if anyone needed cash. — Jason Spencer (@JSpencer_HCSO) February 17, 2021

Jason Spencer, the Public Affairs Director for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, witnessed the situation and estimated the man doled out up to $500 without wishing to be photographed or recognized for his efforts.