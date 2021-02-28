A North Carolina woman suffered “serious life-threatening injuries” after she attempted to exit a moving vehicle and dance next to it, causing her to be dragged nearly 1,200 feet.

The incident happened in Raleigh shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, WTVD reported.

Police said the woman had tried to exit a 2018 Honda and began dancing but got wrapped up in the car’s seatbelt.

“As the light turned green, the rear left passenger exited and began dancing next to the vehicle,” the Raleigh Police Department wrote in an incident report.

“This passenger became tangled in the seat belt as the vehicle began to drive away. The passenger was dragged approximately 1,185 feet before the driver was made aware of the situation,” the report continued.

The car had five people inside, including the woman, at the time of the incident.

Police did not say why the woman made the decision to exit the vehicle.

WNCN reported the driver was driving the speed limit of 35 miles per hour and did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The woman remains in Wake Medical Center with “serious life-threatening injuries” as of Saturday night.

Authorities are investigating the situation.