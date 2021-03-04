Supporters of former President Donald Trump were spotted waving flags and holding signs on California Highway 24’s overpass. The group has been meeting there consistently twice a week, even after the election.

Photos show dozens of supporters of the former president on the El Curtola Bridge in Lafayette holding signs, waving flags, playing music, and honking bullhorns.

The demonstrators met on the bridge before the election and still meet Monday and Friday afternoons. Lafayette Police park nearby to monitor the demonstrations and have arrested two people.

Some people are unenthused by the supporters’ rallying cries.

Neighbors claim the demonstrations affect the safety of the drivers below the overpass. They turned to the city council for guidance.

But the city council wants the state, which owns the bridge, to take over, even though the overpass is under the jurisdiction of the California Highway Patrol.

Both the state and the California Highway Patrol have taken a “hands off” approach to the demonstrators, the Mercury News reported.

“This issue is one that keeps me up at night. It is the one that is; it is a tough one. It is a complicated issue, obviously, now that we are bringing in state agencies; it just makes everything far more complicated,” Mayor Susan Candell said.

“All members of the public, no matter where they live, have the right to peacefully assemble on the overpass. If the City of Lafayette were to hinder those rights, it could expose the City to significant legal challenges, and perhaps, make Lafayette a focal point for future protests,” Candell added.