A truck carrying radioactive uranium crashed on I-95 Wednesday morning, closing part of the highway in Cumberland County, North Carolina, officials said.

According to North Carolina’s Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the crash took place around 11:30 a.m. Roads are expected to be closed until 5:35 p.m.

NCDOT said in a tweet that I-95 is closed in both directions at Exit 58 “north of Fayetteville due to an overturned tractor-trailer.”

I-95 is closed in both direction at Exit 58 just north of Fayetteville due to an overturned tractor-trailer. Expect delays.https://t.co/NqzFdxc0Oq pic.twitter.com/QqHpxFTk14 — NCDOT I-95 Traffic (@NCDOT_I95) March 31, 2021

WTVD reported that while North Carolina State Highway Patrol was on the scene, they said that the crashed truck was carrying uranium hexafluoride, which is used to make fuel for nuclear power plants.

Highway Patrol was on site evacuating drivers from the scene. Officials say the compound is not leaking, but they are worried about winds that can carry the compound in different directions.

The chemical is believed to pose a minimal risk to transport workers, first responders, and the public in traffic accidents like these.