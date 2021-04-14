Poll: Americans Say D.C. Is the ‘Worst Place in the Country’

Americans have ranked Washington, D.C., as the “worst place in the country,” according to a recent survey.

The YouGov poll put two states together in head-to-head matches, and ranked all 50 states plus D.C. on their “win percentage.”

D.C. ranked in last place, only winning 35 percent of its matchups. The pollsters said D.C.’s last-place finish could be due to its stature as the political capital of the U.S. or the fact that it is not a state.

D.C. has been fighting for statehood for years, and the House voted last year in favor of granting it such status. The measure has also garnered support from Senate Democrats.

Other low-ranking states include Mississippi, Alabama, and New Jersey — which has been the butt of jokes due to “its occasional odor or for being the birthplace of The Jersey Shore franchise.”

The top-ranking state was Hawaii, which won 69 percent of its matchups. The state’s popularity had mostly come from its weather, scenery, and reputation as a popular vacation destination.

Americans overall were more likely to favor their hometown state or where they currently live than in other states presented in the survey.

The poll surveyed 1,211 people from March 12 to March 15, with a margin of error of plus or minus 5.4 percentage points.