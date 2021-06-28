Hundreds Rally for Motorcycle Ride Honoring Fallen Toledo Officers

Community members in Todelo, Ohio, gathered Sunday to raise money for the family of fallen Officer Brandon Stalker.

The group also honored Toledo Police Department (TPD) Officer Anthony Dia during a motorcycle ride, according to NBC 24.

“Dia and Stalker graduated in the same police class and were killed in the line of duty just six months apart,” the outlet said.

Hundreds and hundreds of motorcyclists rode from fallen TPD Officer Brandon Stalker's grave at Toledo Memorial Park to the Home Depot where Officer Anthony Dia was killed. It's the first of many events honoring the two officers this summer. @NBC24WNWO https://t.co/ILWVE6xLzl — Sophia Perricone (@SophiaPerricone) June 27, 2021

Hundreds of bikers met outside the American Legion Post 587, then rode to Toledo Memorial Park where Stalker’s grave is located. Following their visit, the group rode to the Home Depot on West Alexis Road where Dia was killed before returning to the post to enjoy raffles and food trucks.

The group Punishers LEMC OHIO, Black Swamp, shared a flyer for the event and encouraged neighbors to join them.

“It’s gonna be an all around great time and the best part is all proceeds go to fallen Officer Brandon Stalker’s family,” the post read:

Hey everyone come check us out this Sunday for the first annual Officer Anthony Dia memorial ride. 2020 w Alexis. We… Posted by Punishers LEMC OHIO, Black Swamp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Stalker was killed in the line of duty during a standoff in central Toledo in January.

Dee Lynn, the event organizer for the Officer Anthony Dia Foundation, said it gave her a positive feeling to see so many show up for the rally.

“It just makes me feel good to see everyone come together and be there for everyone in a hard time, in a good time. Let’s celebrate, we got to put the bad behind us and stay positive and keep moving forward,” she noted.

According to its Facebook page, the foundation’s mission is to offer a monthly allowance to patrol officers and purchase items for children they meet such as baseball mitts, shoes, bicycles, coats, and school supplies.

Community members are planning to host more events to honor the officers, including a Dia Fest on July 10 at Wheelin’ on the Rocks, a second motorcycle ride on July 25, and a first responders cookout scheduled for August 15, the NBC 24 article concluded.