Part of Times Square Evacuated over Suspicious Container

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

A part of New York City’s Times Square is under evacuation Thursday after a suspicious container was tossed near individuals situated on the “red steps” in Father Duffy Square, according to emerging reports.

NBC New York reports:

Law enforcement sources say a man riding bicycle threw what may be a cookie tin toward people sitting on the steps, prompting them to flee. There is no indication as of 12:30 p.m. that the object is a real device. […] Roughly three blocks of Times Square have been evacuated, from 45th to 48th Streets along Seventh Avenue.

UPDATE (1:16 P.M. EST): The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has issued an “all clear” in Times Square after a suspicious package was tossed at people the area. “The package in Times Square has been cleared and deemed to be not suspicious,” NYPD News tweeted. 

