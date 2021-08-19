Part of Times Square Evacuated over Suspicious Container

A part of New York City’s Times Square is under evacuation Thursday after a suspicious container was tossed near individuals situated on the “red steps” in Father Duffy Square, according to emerging reports.

NBC New York reports:

Law enforcement sources say a man riding bicycle threw what may be a cookie tin toward people sitting on the steps, prompting them to flee. There is no indication as of 12:30 p.m. that the object is a real device. […] Roughly three blocks of Times Square have been evacuated, from 45th to 48th Streets along Seventh Avenue.

It appears NYPD have part of Times Square closed for an investigation, add'l units have arrived on the scene @EarthCam pic.twitter.com/epLK8UwSaG — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) August 19, 2021

UPDATE (1:16 P.M. EST): The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has issued an “all clear” in Times Square after a suspicious package was tossed at people the area. “The package in Times Square has been cleared and deemed to be not suspicious,” NYPD News tweeted.

UPDATE: The package in Times Square has been cleared and deemed to be not suspicious. https://t.co/7mRC4MqiyN — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 19, 2021