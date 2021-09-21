VIDEO: Officials Continue Search for Brian Laundrie in Florida Reserve

Searchers returned to Florida’s Carlton Reserve on Tuesday to continue looking for Brian Laundrie, the fiancée of Gabby Petito, a missing young woman who was known for social media posts about her cross-country travels while living in a van.

NBC 2 reported on the development:

Last Tuesday, Sept. 14, Laundrie packed a backpack and told his family that he was heading out for a hike at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. He drove a silver Ford Mustang to the preserve and hasn’t been seen since. That same day, one of Brian’s family members picked up the car from the park and drove it back to their home on Wassabo Avenue, officers said.

Officers from the North Port Police Department (NPPD), authorities with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), K 9 search units, and crews from other government agencies are conducting a search of the Venice side of the reserve and nearby areas.

In a social media post on Tuesday, North Port police announced the search would continue and asked for the public’s assistance in providing additional information regarding the case:

Search for Brian Laundrie will resume Tuesday in the Carlton Reserve, Venice side. We join the FBI in asking for continued public assistance by sharing any information through the tip lines 1-800-CALL FBI or https://t.co/vlIagGIoHc — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 21, 2021

“A weekend ground search and aerial search Monday of the 25,000-acre preserve has yet to yield any answers, but we must press on,” Josh Taylor, a spokesman for NPPD, told NBC 2.

The department also shared pictures of officials gathered at the reserve:

This morning’s briefing in the Carlton. pic.twitter.com/GodNENyt2b — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 21, 2021

Officials described the reserve as “vast and unforgiving,” the NBC 2 report said, adding, “Water levels are waist-deep in many areas and search teams are often wading through gator and snake-infested swamps and flooded trails.”

Fox 13’s Kim Kuizon posted additional photos of authorities’ vehicles at the entrance:

The entrance to Carlton Reserve in Venice is shutdown as law enforcement agencies from across the area continue their search for Brian Laundrie #gabbypetito #venice pic.twitter.com/xsmIWQCZow — Kim Kuizon FOX 13 (@kkuizon) September 21, 2021

Meanwhile, aerial footage showed crews at the scene:

SEARCH FOR BRIAN CONTINUES: Deputies, police and state wildlife officials returned to Carlton Reserve on Tuesday morning, resuming their search in the 25,000-acre park for Brian Laundrie. Here's the view from SkyFOX moments ago. LATEST: https://t.co/jdUl83O1VR pic.twitter.com/N9f2aBKf07 — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) September 21, 2021

The Teton County Coroner said Sunday officials responded to a report of a body found at Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, the general area where officers had been looking for Petito.

BREAKING NEWS: Body found where Gabby Petito search is underway in Wyoming, no confirmation of identity https://t.co/Lps6sGmO1R pic.twitter.com/rIx1ejj6W3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 19, 2021

The news came as officers in North Port were searching the reserve for Laundrie, a person of interest in her disappearance.

The pair had been traveling across the country since June and documenting their journey online. However, Laundrie reportedly returned home to North Port on September 1 without his girlfriend, according to police.

On Monday, FBI Tampa announced it was “executing a court-authorized search warrant” at the Laundrie residence in regard to the Petito investigation:

#UPDATE: The #FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito investigation. No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation. @FBIDenver pic.twitter.com/uxrtVNIZ4u — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) September 20, 2021

“No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation,” the agency said.