A British Afghanistan War veteran has been walking 1,200 miles to support his daughter who has a rare genetic condition, and he has been marching without shoes.

Chris Brannigan left Maine at the end of August for the long trek along the east coast, WRIC reported Wednesday.

“I’ve been walking for 39 days now, and I’ve covered about 800 miles,” he said at the time. “I’ve stepped on everything imaginable.” I’m back on the road. After a difficult few days, I’m starting where I left off to complete this journey. Thank you… Posted by HopeforHasti on Monday, October 11, 2021 The hike has been for his nine-year-old daughter named Hasti, who resides in the UK and has Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CDLS), which is a genetic condition that is present from a person’s birth. Posted by HopeforHasti on Saturday, August 28, 2021

“Hasti’s condition makes life really hard for her, so it felt like I had to do a challenge that was equally painful, difficult,” he explained, adding it was impending her growth, ability to learn, and also causing seizures.

There is currently no treatment for the condition, but with every step, money collected is going toward research at Maine’s Jackson Laboratory, where scientists are working on developing a gene therapy that might help his little girl and others who have CDLS.

“Hasti tells me that I’m off getting her new medicine. That’s how she understands it,” her dad said. “She loves to cook. She wants to be a chef when she grows up, but the truth is unless she has a treatment she’ll never achieve that.”

The Hope for Hasti Facebook page shared video footage Monday of Brannigan reaching the finish line in Raleigh, North Carolina:

Finishing line Raleigh – 1000 miles barefoot across east coast of America 🇺🇸 Please donate 👉https://linktr.ee/Hopeforhasti Posted by HopeforHasti on Monday, October 18, 2021

Photos of the event showed first responders congratulating him.

“We’re honored to be the end of a special journey,” the City of Raleigh said:

We're honored to be the end of a special journey. British Army Major Chris Brannigan began a barefoot walk in Maine in… Posted by City of Raleigh – Government on Monday, October 18, 2021

“Chris Brannigan began a barefoot walk in Maine in support of research for the rare disease afflicting his daughter Hasti. After 1,000 miles, Chris finished today at #RaleighFD Station One downtown!” the post read.