An Amazon driver in Florida is out of a job after a viral video emerged appearing to show a woman exiting out of the back door of his Amazon truck.

The 11-second video, which has amassed over 11.3 million views, was posted to TikTok by user @patrickhook01 on October 24.

The footage shows the back door of the truck being eased open by the Amazon driver. Suddenly, a blonde woman in a revealing black dress and flip-flops springs out of the vehicle and walks away. As she leaves the vehicle, she is seen reaching for a cell phone tucked away in her chest. It remains unclear what occurred while the two were inside the van.

TikTok users were quick to crack jokes about the ordeal. “Package will be delivered in 9 months. Thank you,” one user quipped.

Another user commented, “so amazon drivers are the new milk men.”

TMZ spoke with Amazon and reported on October 29 that the driver is no longer with the company.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for our Delivery Service Partners and their drivers,” a representative for the company told TMZ. “Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy, and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers.”

