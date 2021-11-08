Korean War Veteran Seaman Ernest Guy Hester, 90, received a grand reception upon returning to South Carolina from an Honor Flight to Washington, DC.

For four years, Hester served in the U.S. Navy and defended America while fighting in the “Korean War aboard the USS Oriskany aircraft carrier,” according to Fox Carolina.

The nonprofit organization Honor Flight Network selected Hester for a trip to Washington through its Honor Flight Upstate South Carolina regional hub, Fox Carolina reports.

Upon his return to South Carolina, family and members of JL Mann High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Traning Corps (JROTC) welcomed Hester, according to Fox Carolina. “Welcome Home Seaman Ernest G Hester 1951-1955,” read a giant sign while those who greeted him held American flags. Hester took pictures with members of the JROTC and family members.

“The mission of Honor Flight is to transport America’s veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country,” the nonprofit’s website states.

The organization provides trips to D.C. for veterans of WWII, the Korean War, and Vietnam. Honor Flight “also serve[s] catastrophically ill and injured veterans from all service eras,” the nonprofit’s website states.

“I can’t explain it, it’s awesome. It was wonderful,” Hester told Fox Carolina of the trip. “I was so surprised and I have never have been so thrilled in my whole life. It was such a wonderful trip.”

“I told my boy coming home, I said ‘I wish the whole world was as friendly as those people was.’… I’m so thankful for them,” the Korean War Veteran added.

Those who wish to participate in an Honor Flight can reach out to their nearest regional Honor Flight hub on the nonprofit’s website.