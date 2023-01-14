A woman from Greensboro, North Carolina, celebrated her 97th birthday in a unique and exciting way last month.

Katy Sigmon enjoyed a flight over the city after living in the area since 1948. The ride was something she has been wanting to do for a very long time, WFMY reported.

“When I moved to Greensboro there was only like four major highways and now the city and the county must look like a bowl of spaghetti from the sky with all of the new highways and all of the new development and everything,” she explained, adding that friends at the senior living community where she lives knew about her dream.

A friend named Nancy Howard heard her talking to someone at the WhiteStone community about the wish and Sigmon said, “Three minutes flat she came back and said you’re going to fly for your birthday. I could have gone into orbit right then.”

Video footage shows the birthday girl wearing a red scarf as she got into the airplane:

WFMY-TV Katy Sigmon Flight How many ❤️ can we get for resident Katy Sigmon for her 97th birthday?!? Did you see the story featuring her birthday flight on WFMY News 2? A BIG thank you to her neighbor, Robert Vinroot for helping to make it all possible. Happy birthday! Posted by WhiteStone: A Masonic & Eastern Star Community on Friday, December 16, 2022

Sigmon rode in a Piper Archer airplane that took off from the Air Harbor Airport for the journey over downtown Greensboro, according to WhiteStone.

However, this is not the only thing Sigmon has always wanted to check off her bucket list, and it will not be the last. In 2021, she took a ride on a Harley, the senior living community’s website said.

Photos show Sigmon on her big day sitting comfortably inside the plane and also standing with the photo journalist who covered the story:

1st photo is Katy Sigmon in the co-pilots seat as we were taking off from Air Harbor Airport. The second is her with the… Posted by Patty Sigmon Campbell on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Social media users expressed their joy over the exciting event, one person writing, “You go, girl!” while another said, “That is wonderful.”

The journey was one Sigmon will remember for years to come. It also increased her love for the area.