An Ohio woman celebrated her 100th birthday and launched a book at a Columbus Library on February 17.

Lillie Adelaide Allman Owusu, who turned 100 on February 14, gathered with friends and family the following Friday at Colombus Metropolitan Library, WBNS reported.

Owusu’s life has been not only long but eventful, having had two homes destroyed by natural disasters and successfully fighting cancer that was considered terminal, per WPNS.



WPNS reported the birthday celebration doubled as a launch event for a new book, Walking in the Shadows, authored by Owusu. Her granddaughter, Tanikka Price, explained the concept behind the book.

“It is a compilation of my grandmother’s life stories — so, stories told her by her grandmother and then she told them to me. She’s 100 years old, I couldn’t just let these stories die with her, so I decided to write them into a book so they could live on for generations to come,” Price said per WPNS.

Asked by the outlet about the key to her remarkable longevity, Owusu rhymed some of the wisdom she has garnered from her century of life.

“Good, better, best. Never let it rest until your good is better and your better is best. Never give up, always persevere and have faith in God. He will see you through,” she said.

