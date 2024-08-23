A head-on train collision in Boulder, Colorado injured both conductors, shut down local roads, triggered power outages in the surrounding area, and caused concerns of a fuel leak into a local creek.

Aerial footage obtained by Newsweek shows the aftermath of the Thursday evening crash, which also caused several train cars to derail and damaged the tracks:

Two trains collided Thursday night in Boulder, Colorado, resulting in several cars derailing and injuring two conductors according to police.

A rail bridge was “destroyed” in the shocking event, the Colorado Sun reported.

According to the Daily Mail, the “high speed” cargo train crash took place shortly before 10:45 p.m. One of the trains involved belongs to Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway.

Approximately 92 nearby residences were impacted by power outages that lasted for several hours into Friday morning, the outlet reported.

Multiple streets were shut down but reopened on Friday, Boulder Police said:

“The train itself is about a mile-long so it will take some time to clean up and move the cars,” the department said on X.

They also addressed earlier official statements that “some fuel” leaked into Boulder Creek, saying, “It is now believed that all the fuel was absorbed by sand that spilled out of one of the cars.”

“No city property was damaged aside from some trees,” police added.

The two conductors suffered minor injuries but were released from the hospital, officials said.

Police announced that BNSF Railway, the largest freight railroad in the United States, is leading the cleanup and the investigation into what caused the collision.