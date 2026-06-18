An 18-year-old man died after an incident involving a carriage horse in New York City’s Central Park on Wednesday.

The tourist and his family were riding in a horse-drawn carriage near Tavern on the Green just before 3:00 p.m. when the animal was spooked, broke loose, and bolted, ABC 7 reported.

The victim was thrown from the carriage and transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries.

Video footage showed the horse taking off in the park. The clip also showed the carriage falling onto its side when it pulled near another carriage, according to CBS New York:

The young man and his family were getting back into the carriage when the horse, whose name is Sampson, bolted.

Now, authorities are investigating what happened, according to USA Today. The outlet noted the nonprofit group called the Central Park Conservancy identified the victim as Romanch Mahajan.

Transport Workers Union Local 100 Administrative Vice President Alexander Kemp said the driver was allegedly not in the carriage when the incident happened and was taking photos of passengers, according to the ABC article:

He said that the horse, which had been in the park for only six weeks, took off for unknown reasons. The carriage clipped the wheel of another carriage and toppled on its side with people still inside. It appeared a small child was among the group. “We are devastated that a passenger died after injuries suffered today in the accident in Central Park, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family. Safety in the park has been a growing concern among many, and improvements are needed to be made with respect to all vehicles, including e-bicycles, delivery vehicles, pedicabs, and horse-drawn carriages,” Kemp said in a statement after learning of the victim’s death.

According to NBC New York, the victim hit his head on the pavement when he was thrown from the carriage.

The carriage owner reportedly suspended the driver indefinitely and the horse, who was believed to be okay, will be retired, according to Kemp.

“A driver is not supposed to leave the carriage to take photos — ever. We support a full investigation. We also support enhanced driving training, tougher examinations with a practical component demonstrating proficiency, and rules governing the introduction of new horses into the business. We also support installing hitching posts throughout the park. Thousands upon thousands of rides are taken without incident, but steps must be taken to prevent accidents like this,” he explained.