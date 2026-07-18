A little boy was hospitalized in stable condition after falling out the window of a fifth-floor apartment building in the Bronx borough of New York City on Friday evening, authorities said.

The one-year-old fell from a window at 593 Oak Terrace in Mott Haven, landing face down. Officials said he was alert and conscious when emergency crews arrived at the scene, the New York Post reported.

He was transported to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. The incident left neighbors shaken and some of the witnesses said they did not see the boy’s parents after he fell from the window.

A resident named Emmanual said he was in his third-floor apartment when he saw a shadow flash past his own window and a loud noise seconds later. Another neighbor, who is a mother of three children, said she saw the boy on a stretcher with a bandage on his face.

“This is heartbreaking for me,” she told the Post, adding other neighbors rushed to his aid and there was a lot of blood at the scene.

The boy is reportedly recovering at the hospital and one person was taken into custody after the incident. However, the person was released Saturday, according to PIX 11.

Photos showed a man in handcuffs and two other children approaching a police cruiser:

So far, no charges have been filed but police are still investigating what happened, per CBS News.

Video footage showed police officers and neighbors at the scene:

“The fire department, everyone took measures to get to the back because the gate was locked,” one woman told reporters while recalling what happened after the child fell.

“One of the young firefighters went into the building and jumped down to give everyone else access,” she said.