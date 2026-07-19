A little girl in Cody, Wyoming, learned how many kind-hearted people live in her community recently after a special day nearly brought her to tears.

Chloe Blanden was turning seven and looking forward to her birthday party until her friends began canceling, the Daily Mail reported Saturday.

Her family had not lived in the area for very long and did not know tons of people, so when the party turned out to be the hottest day of the year, her mother, Melanie ODonnell, changed the location from a park to a local pizzeria.

However, the invitees began making their excuses so ODonnell jumped on Facebook and asked for help from people with children. She told the Mail more than 150 people replied and many rushed to the restaurant to make sure her daughter knew she was loved.

A photo showed Chloe with a balloon on her special day:

ODonnell told Cowboy State Daily the family was still trying to get established in the area since they moved there, saying of Chloe, “She has some developmental struggles and doesn’t make friends easily. She hasn’t made a lot of friends yet, and I so badly wanted her to have a great day.”

To her surprise, around 15 people showed up to the party and many of them brought gifts for the birthday girl. Their show of kindness helped forge relationships with the newcomers.

“The people who showed up were complete strangers, but they all acted as if they had always known each other. The children were so sweet and well behaved. Chloe had an amazing time,” her mother recalled.

According to Cody’s website, the town had a population of 10,305 in 2024.

ODonnell was deeply grateful for the thoughtfulness of her neighbors.

“It was a beautiful moment of a small town supporting each other. They are amazing, and we love this town,” she said.

According to the National Museum of American History’s website, birthday celebrations became common in the 1800s while before that time many people did not know the exact date they were born.