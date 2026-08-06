A water main burst in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday, sending a stream of water rushing down a residential street.

The incident happened near the intersection of Wonderland Avenue and Laurel Pass Avenue, outside Wonderland Avenue Elementary School, according to KTLA. There were no immediate signs of flooding inside nearby homes or on the school’s campus.

Several vehicles parked along the street appeared unable to move until the water flow subsided. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said crews were working to isolate the damaged pipe and restore control of the leak.

Water service has been disrupted for about 100 customers while officials work to determine the full scope of the damage. The cause of the water main break remains under investigation. Officials have not said how long repairs will take. No injuries were reported.

The incident comes just weeks after a century-old water main ruptured in West Hollywood, flooding streets and damaging nearby homes, businesses, and vehicles.