An unlikely hero rescued a Texas family from a fire that could have turned their lives upside down.

The Gerber family lives in Richmond, where they care for lots of animals. One of their special pets is a goose named — aptly enough — Goosey, who is being called a feathered hero, KHOU reported Friday.

The four-month-old goose realized something was wrong when he noticed a fire in the family’s barn early Tuesday and decided to do something about it.

Bert Gerber said he was watching television in their house when he heard several loud honks outside. However, those noises did not come from a car.

Goosey was caught on camera honking while he was watching the fire get bigger and bigger, and the racket he made alerted the family to the danger.

Video footage showed the brave goose standing in the dark, honking away until Gerber came outside, grabbed a water hose, and took care of the problem to make sure everyone was safe: Gerber’s wife, Chelsea, said her family was in “pure disbelief” after the close call, according to USA Today. The outlet said the cause of the fire was unknown.

The brave creature became part of their family in May after their daughter wanted to bring him home from a poultry expo where attendees could pet geese.

“Four months later, he saved our homestead!” Chelsea, who is afraid of geese, said. She added “Our hero has feathers. Goosey wasn’t just making noise. He was sounding the alarm.”

An image showed the young goose strutting around the family’s property:

The couple’s daughter, Elaine, said when she met Goosey he laid his head on her arm and she knew she had to take him home. Now, the family is considering getting him a female companion.

Elaine said, “And then we’re going to get babies. I can start my own business.”