A woman and an infant are dead after a 22 -foot-boat loaded with 14 people capsized in the New York Harbor near the Statue of Liberty late Saturday night.

Authorities have not officially said the 22-foot bowrider-style pleasure boat was overloaded, but manufacturers typically rate that style and size of vessel at a maximum of ten passengers.

The two victims were among 14 people who had to be retrieved by first responders from the dark waters after the vessel foundered around 10:25 p.m., local news outlets reported.

The dead child was five months old, sources told the New York Post.

“No. Why? Why? No.” a loved one of the victims could be heard yelling in horror at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, where many of the victims had been taken, according to the tabloid’s coverage.

First responders with the city’s fire department rushed to the scene in rescue craft after the boat capsized.

“The NYPD said that 12 of the 14 victims were pulled to safety by the time they arrived, and that NYPD divers found the woman and child and transported them to the hospital, where they later died,” the Post reported.

Reportedly, some of the passengers were seen in the hospital lobby still holding their life jackets. Authorities have not released an assessment as to whether the captain of the boat had equipped everyone with life vests.

In a bowrider, as the name implies, many passengers are typically carried in a recessed sitting area at the front of the boat.

It wasn’t clear what caused the capsizing. An investigation is continuing.