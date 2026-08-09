DSA Activists Upset North Carolina Town Removed Their Propaganda Bus Stop Benches

Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) activists in coastal Wilmington, North Carolina, are upset that city and state officials removed their propaganda bus stop benches this month.

Since April 2025, DSA activists built more than 30 illegal benches at city bus stops without approval from the city or the transit system, in violation of code ordinances.

On July 6, WECT-TV reported Wilmington City Attorney Meredith Everhart said the benches “were not approved by the city or WAVE, aren’t the correct type of bench, aren’t ADA compliant, didn’t go through the required permitting process and carry political messaging, which isn’t allowed in public right-of-ways.”

Follow-up emails reported by local outlets showed the DSA ignored the request to remove them. A statement from the group confirmed they did not receive approval for the benches but chose to continue with the project, launching a pressure campaign to keep the benches at the bus stops.

In an image shared by the DSA chapter, slogans painted on the benches include, “We Must Have Mass Social Housing!” “Liberation for All” with the rainbow and trans flag in the background, and “Fruits of Community Labor.”

New Hanover County Commissioner Dane Scalise, a candidate for the North Carolina House of Representatives in November, announced on August 1 that he initiated the review with the state’s transportation department.

“The city is working with the DSA, an organization whose platform calls for replacing capitalism with socialism as well as abolishing the US Senate, Electoral College, and Supreme Court? Apparently so, I’m afraid. In case you don’t know, New Hanover County contributes a substantial amount of money to Wave every year. We also have numerous appointees to its board of directors. Let me make something very clear: I will do everything I can to ensure that New Hanover County plays no role in this apparent partnership with the DSA,” said Scalise on social media. “Enough is enough. I am tired of waiting for others to act.”

Scalise’s announcement came the same day as the Cape Fear Proud Boys took credit for removing one of the benches and repainting it with an anti-socialist message, writing, “Socialism is slavery.”

On August 6, 20 of the benches were removed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

“We were recently made aware of new bus benches placed on the state right-of-way,” NCDOT spokesperson Veronica Scott wrote via email. “Because these benches are not in compliance with the NCDOT Bus Shelter & Bus Stop Guidelines and are a safety hazard and liability for the state, they are being removed from state property.”

The city of Wilmington followed a day later, removing the remaining benches on Friday, August 7, “While the two parties work toward an agreement about their continued temporary use.”

In a statement posted on their website, the DSA chapter makes their goal in advancing a socialist agenda in the city clear: “The benches exist because we believe socialism means working together to give everyone the means to secure their own agency and dignity. This means a right to housing, medical care, education, fast and reliable public transit and yes, the right to a place to sit and rest in public. The benches are not a secret advertisement for Democratic Socialism; the benches themselves are the product of Democratic Socialism.”