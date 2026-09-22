A hero dog who rescued at least 26 people after earthquakes in Venezuela earlier this year was celebrated with a massive bronze statue dedicated to his lifesaving work.

The 8-year-old Border Collie named Tsunami, along with his handler Jorge Beens, rescued more than two dozen people in what was the dog’s final rescue mission before his retirement, Pet Helpful reported.

Tsunami and his handler attended the unveiling, both beaming with pride after helping the community through a massive tragedy.

“And the dog was present for the unveiling?” asked @kaylaxgallo. “More news like this, please.”

Commenter @paradiseonearth3312 said the ceremony was “exactly as it should be. Animals need to be recognized for their hard work and dedication too.”

The Colombian magazine Semana detailed in June that Tsunami is part of a local search and rescue team that works to find survivors. Beens, founder and director of the Venezuelan canine search and rescue organization K-Sar Ecid, detailed to the magazine that Tsunami faced dramatic adverse situations in his youth. The dog was rescued years ago from an abusive household.

After receiving care and veterinary treatment and undergoing a recovery process for the abuse he suffered, Tsunami received specialized training that allowed him to develop skills for search and rescue operations. Semana explained that over time the dog “demonstrated outstanding abilities to detect people and work in complex situations.”

His keen sense of smell and training allow the canine to inspect hard-to-reach areas in the rubble of collapsed buildings in Venezuela where survivors could have been trapped.

“The history of Tsunami has also allowed us to reflect on the importance of the adoption and recovery of animals that are victims of abuse,” Semana noted. “What was once a vulnerable dog in need of help, today has become an example of the positive impact that the care, patience and commitment of those who work for animal welfare can have.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.

Christian K. Caruzo contributed to this story.