Sperm Whales Crack 52-Foot Yacht, Forcing Sailors to Abandon Ship

Sperm whales cracked a 52-foot boat in the Pacific Ocean, forcing the sailors to abandon ship.

The shocking incident happened aboard the Tai Tam as a sperm whale cracked the hull of the boat, leaving four sailors in a frenzy, fighting for their lives. One of the sailors described the moment it happened.

“There was sort of a loud thud. The whole boat was pushed sideways,” Jemma Cooper said, according to CBS News, which reported that Cooper was “thrown from the steering wheel by the force of the blow.”

“We looked out to our port side, and there were six to eight, a pod, of whales there. So then it became clear that that’s what it was,” she continued, as her husband, Jeremy Cooper, added, “It was pretty immediately evident it was very serious.”

He noted that the whales smashed the steering gear, and water was pouring into the vessel. The crew declared “full mayday” and worked to remove the water pouring into the boat while waiting for help. According to the New York Post, they were rescued 18 hours later.

According to a news release detailing the rescue:

The RNZAF aircraft was tasked by Maritime New Zealand’s Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ) after RCCNZ received an alert from an EPIRB from the 51ft Australian flagged yacht Tai Tam at approximately 1pm Saturday, New Zealand time. The yacht was taking on water after hitting a whale, forcing its four crew to abandon ship and take to a life raft. Crew on the P-8A established two-way radio communications with the yacht’s crew and vessels in the area that were diverted to assist with the rescue.

The news release notes the sailors remained in a life raft for “several hours” before the final rescue aboard a cargo vessel, as they were 250 nautical miles north of small Norfolk Island.

“This was a well-coordinated and executed rescue, and I’d like to thank our partners at the New Zealand Defence Force for their assistance, along with the assistance of JRCC Australia and MRCC Noumea who provided support,” Rescue Coordination Centre Operations Manager Mike Clulow said in a statement. “Our thanks also extend to crew of the MV SOFRANA SURVILLE and a private sailing vessel who effected the rescue.”

He added that the yacht crew “did all the right things.”

“They were well prepared and the early activation of their EPIRB was key to helping get them to safety. It is an excellent reminder that being prepared when going to sea can save your life,” he added.