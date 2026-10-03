Coast Guard Launches Search for Missing Jet Plane Off Coast of Nantucket

The U.S. Coast Guard has launched a search for a missing jet plane off the coast of Nantucket after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was reported to have lost contact with the aircraft.

The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast District shared in a post on X that the Coast Guard was “searching for a Gulfstream aircraft” that had six people on board. The jet plane was reported to be a Gulfstream G100 that had been “traveling from Bermuda to Boston.”

Coast Guard “air & surface crews have launched in search of the aircraft,” the U.S. Coast Guard Northeast District added.

FlightAware data shows that the jet dropped “from 23,500 feet to 11,000 feet in just three minutes,” the New York Post reported.

The outlet noted that there was a “final radar ping” from the jet around 1:23 a.m., a few minutes before the aircraft was supposed to land.

In a statement, an FAA spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that the “FAA issued a Search and Rescue Alert Notice for Gulfstream G-100 around 1:20 a.m.,” on Saturday.

“The flight departed from L.F. Wade International Airport in Bermuda and was headed to Boston Logan International Airport,” the spokesperson added.

Clarence Togeretz, who serves as the Director of Flight Operations for Latitude Air Ambulance — the company that operates the plane — explained to NBC News that the aircraft had been “carrying out a medical evaluation in Bermuda.”

“We always get rather concerned when our crew doesn’t report to us in a timely manner,” Togeretz said, adding that “optimistically and positively, that doesn’t mean that the worst has happened.”