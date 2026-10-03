A law enforcement investigation in New York this week resulted in the rescue of 34 children, most of whom were runaways.

Those children had been missing from a few days to 10 years, and while some of them had run away before being found, others were victims of exploitation and human trafficking, the New York Post reported Friday.

The missing children and teenagers were reported to police in Nassau County and Suffolk County and were found over the course of three days amid the investigation dubbed the Long Island Missing Child Rescue Operation, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) announced.

The young people were connected with support services once they had been located.

Hochul said:

Every missing child deserves our full attention, and every family deserves answers. This operation brought together the expertise and resources needed to find vulnerable young people and help protect them from exploitation and harm. Our commitment does not end when a child is located. We must also help them get the care, support and stability they need to stay safe.

Authorities planned the operation for months and worked from a command center in Garden City. Officials continue to work on additional cases.

“A total of 10,629 children younger than 18 were reported missing to police across New York State in 2025, with 94 percent reported as runaways. During that year, police closed 10,672 cases involving children reported missing in 2025 or earlier years. At the end of 2025, there were 1,079 active missing children cases statewide,” the governor’s announcement stated.

Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. Damia Harris-Madden told CBS New York it was emotional to be part of the operation but she also felt “excited for the fact that our community will be receiving their children back home.”

Some of the factors that increase the risk of a child running away include physical or sexual abuse, substance abuse, online enticement, family conflict, and gang activity, per the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

NCMEC’s website defines an endangered runaway:

NCMEC defines an Endangered Runaway as a child under the age of 18 who is missing on his or her own accord and whose whereabouts are unknown to their parent or legal guardian. These children are highly vulnerable and can experience homelessness when they are missing.

The U.S. Department of State said several years ago, “Human trafficking deprives millions worldwide of their dignity and freedom. … At-risk populations can face deceitful recruitment practices by those bent on exploiting them for labor or commercial sex.”

“Meaningful partnerships between public and private sectors and civil society can expand awareness, leverage expertise, and facilitate creative solutions,” the agency stated. “The Department of State leads the U.S. global engagement to combat human trafficking and supports the coordination of anti-trafficking efforts across the U.S. government.”