A beloved dog who survived being lost for over two days in the Alaskan wilderness has been reunited with her family.

LouLou the husky doodle was separated from her owner, Brian, while he was hiking in the snow and ice with another person at Chugach State Park in Anchorage on October 10 when an avalanche dragged the hikers down a mountain, leaving them with severe injuries, Fox 2 reported Saturday.

The dog’s other owner, Lauren Padawer, said the two hikers were unable to get up and move to safety but were eventually rescued. However, LouLou was nowhere to be found, and they were forced to leave the area without her.

Padawer was out of the country when the incident happened, but she quickly organized a search effort. Teams were unable to find the beloved pet on their first try, but Padawer did not lose hope.

When speaking of her pet, Padawer said, “She’s an amazing dog full of love, energy and loyalty. But she’s just about the mellowest creature you’ll ever meet unless you meet her on the trail. She was born for the trail, for mountains. For Alaska. She’s a seasoned backcountry skier companion dog and is very good at following the trail back,” according to People.

When Amanda Barker and Dave Beckett climbed aboard a helicopter to continue searching, they found LouLou 50 hours later and hiked to her location.

The dog was wearing an AirTag and the device helped the team look in the general area until they spotted her.

Video footage from the helicopter shows LouLou sitting on the side of the mountain, barely visible in the snow because of her white coat, and it appeared she had been waiting patiently for someone to come fetch her.

When the rescuers called out to her, LouLou offered them several loud barks and moved down the mountain toward them. She was later seen sitting comfortably inside the helicopter on her way home:

Padawer said she was thrilled when she learned LouLou was safe, adding, “It was too good to be true. I cried.” She also told People LouLou broke a toe and canine tooth during the ordeal but was recovering nicely.

“I came away with an overwhelming appreciation for the kindness, competence, and generosity of the people who helped us through it. I will never forget what you did for LouLou, for Brian, his hiking parter, and for me,” Padawer stated.