WATCH: Idaho Deputy Rescues Juvenile Moose Tangled in Wire

A juvenile moose in Idaho received help from a law enforcement officer when it got into trouble last week.

The Latah County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Deputy Frantz responded to a welfare check on the moose who was “having beef with some wire,” the agency wrote in its social media post.

The deputy’s body camera caught the tense moments when the moose cried out in frustration as he was tangled in the wire and unable to get up. However, Frantz spoke calmly to the animal, telling it to “hold on” while he worked to free it with wire cutters:

The moose was able to stand at one point but its head was still caught and it tumbled to the ground again. As the moose lay still, Frantz gently clipped the wires one by one.

“You got a couple more clips, buddy,” the deputy told the moose, but the creature did not wait for him to continue. Instead, the moose jumped up and was able to get away from the wire.

“The moose was cut loose and sent on his way, safe, sound, and full of apples,” the sheriff’s office said.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the rescue, one person writing, “It’s like the moose knew you were saving them,” while another user said, “Name that moose BOLT! Stayed so calm until it knew freedom was in sight!”

A similar instance happened earlier this month when a moose became stuck in a skate park in Red Lodge, Montana, KTVQ reported.

Crews tranquilized the moose and carefully brought it out of the cement bowl in the park so it could be relocated to a safer area outside of town:

“Moose are the largest members of the deer family, standing six feet (1.8 meters) tall from hoof to shoulder, and weighing in at more than 1,000 pounds (450 kilograms),” according to the National Wildlife Federation’s (NWF) website. “Each of their light to dark brown hairs is hollow, and the air trapped inside provides insulation. A flap of skin called a dewlap hangs from the throat. Males are distinguished from females by their antlers, which grow up to six feet across.”