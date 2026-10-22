A veteran and his family in Coopersville, Michigan, no longer have to worry about the roof over their heads, thanks to a special gift.

Veteran Eric Steadman served in the U.S. Army and Michigan National Guard for several years, and when the roof on his house began falling apart, his family could not afford to make the repairs, WOOD TV reported Tuesday.

However, Steadman got a huge surprise after being nominated for the Roof Deployment Project that is run by the Owens Corning Foundation and Dynasty Exteriors who help members of the military, veterans, and first responders in need.

Exteriors’ owner Joe Ray Berry said when he learned about Steadman’s situation, he could not stop thinking about it.

“There was just so much there that he had done for his community, for his family, and in our country,” he explained.

Steadman said it had been possibly 30 to 40 years since the roof was replaced and it was in desperate need of updating, per Fox 17.

“It’s been a rough year for us. And I think, you know, good Lord knew we needed a hand. Sent Joe our way. My wife’s battling stage four breast cancer. So it’s going to allow me to dedicate more time and energy and thought. And, you know, it’s going to allow me to give her the energy that she needs from me as her husband,” the veteran said.

In a social media post Tuesday, Exteriors expressed its joy at being able to provide the service at no charge.

“We’re incredibly honored to give back to one of our local heroes. Thank you to Owens Corning for helping make this possible and Fox17 for sharing this special story!” the post read.

The main cause of a roof leak is age-related wear and tear, and after trying for so long to patch his own roof, Steadman noted how much it meant to have a brand new one.

“To have this fully replaced is mind-blowing to me. It really is because it hasn’t been in the cards. The way the last couple of years have unfolded have just been rather uncertain for my family and I and to have such a big weight lifted off our shoulders is a huge blessing for us,” he explained.