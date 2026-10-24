A Republican mayor in New Jersey had to be restrained at a township council meeting Wednesday evening when he and a resident got into a verbal argument.

The chaos erupted when Pemberton Township Mayor Matthew Bianchini (R) rushed toward Michael Sawka, who has been a vocal critic of the mayor, Fox News reported Thursday.

Video footage showed Sawka gesturing towards the back of the room, where Bianchini’s wife and children were sitting, with his hand while he remained in his seat, then apparently waving his middle finger at the mayor.

Moments later, Bianchini got up and pointed at Sawka before moving towards him as those present tried to restrain the mayor:

Bianchini told the man, “I’m getting you,” before he was taken out of the room, ABC 7 reported Thursday. He later said, “I just basically snapped. I hate to put it this way, but it’s a long time coming,” and also admitted he was wrong to say he was going to get the man.

Sawka was accused of making rude comments toward the mayor’s wife and daughter, who were seated in the back of the room during the meeting, but Sawka has denied saying anything to them, per the ABC article.

More video footage showed Sawka saying “I want the police to arrest him now. I’m charging him with assault. He came here to threaten me physically, and he just said he’s gonna get me. That’s a threat!”

Bianchini also said his own actions were wrong, but added he would do it again if forced. “Don’t attack my family. I think any good husband, any good father, would’ve done just what I did,” he continued.

The mayor accused Sawka of harassing him and his family online and in person, but Sawka claimed he wanted to show others what he alleged was the government’s waste of money, while also claiming the mayor’s family targeted him online.

Sawka has filed a complaint seeking assault and terrorist threats charges in the case, but law enforcement has not said if charges will be pursued.

Bianchini claimed Sawka has “been a thorn in this township’s side” for years.

According to a New York Post report, “Bianchini is up for election this year, facing a challenge from Democrat Belinda Fontanez, and Republican Councilman Dan Dewey, who is mounting a write-in campaign.”