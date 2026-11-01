A U.S. Army veteran in Florida who gives so much to his family and community was honored during a Miami Heat game Friday.

Retired U.S. Army specialist Roy Mora and his family were shocked when they were given two huge gifts as they stood on the basketball court, Local 10 reported.

The generosity of several organizations made it possible to present Mora, who is married and the father of five children, with a new vehicle and a scholarship to Miami Dade College.

Several organizations including Subaru of Doral, Lithia Motors, the Military Warrior Support Foundation, and Chase Bank came together to make the donations possible.

An image shows Mora with his family on the court when the surprise was revealed:

Mora, who homeschools his children, expressed his gratitude for the gifts that will make a huge difference in their lives.

He said, “We are very happy and very grateful for everybody that came here together and worked hard to make this possible for my family to have a dependable car, a dependable vehicle that takes a lot of weight off our shoulders.”

When he is not homeschooling his children, Mora volunteers with nonprofit groups that serve struggling families.

“Mora served four years in the U.S. Army, including a 2012 deployment to Afghanistan, and earned numerous honors during his service,” the Local 10 article stated.

According to the U.S. Army’s website, when its fighters are called upon, they do not fail to answer.

“Since its official establishment, June 14, 1775 — more than a year before the Declaration of Independence — the U.S. Army has played a vital role in the growth and development of the American nation. Drawing on both long-standing militia traditions and recently introduced professional standards, it won the new republic’s independence in an arduous eight-year struggle against Great Britain. At times, the Army provided the lone symbol of nationhood around which patriots rallied,” the site read.