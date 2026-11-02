Victims of Fatal Palm Beach Plane Crash Identified

The victims of Sunday’s fatal plane crash in Palm Beach, Florida — which killed nine people — have been identified.

Passengers on the Learjet 60 private jet that crashed on Sunday were 44-year-old tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife Helen, their two children, their nanny, and two close friends, sources close to the family told TMZ.

The outlet identified the captain as 55-year-old Jeff Gregory, who also died in the crash.

As Breitbart News reported, the aircraft’s co-pilot has been identified as 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, who earned her pilot’s license at age 17 while still in high school.

All nine people on board — the two crew members and seven passengers — perished in the crash.

The private jet was en route from Austin, Texas — where the Robinson family lived — to the Bahamas when it crashed nose-first in Florida.

Video footage posted to social media shows the jet plummeting from the sky before exploding onto the pavement and erupting into a fireball, leaving a massive crater in the street.

Watch Below:

During a news conference Monday the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed that ice started forming on the plane while it was in moderate turbulence.

The crew requested to climb from 35,000 feet to 37,000 feet shortly before declaring an emergency.

“I wanted her to live her dream, but I knew that her dream was going to be the thing that would take her away from me,” Gadelha’s mother, Camila, told the New York Post.

“I knew that a plane was gonna take her away from me. I always knew it, but I was so proud of her. I know she was living her dream,” the young pilot’s mother added.

Chilling ATC audio recorded from the private jet captures the 20-year-old copilot’s final words — as well as a young woman screaming — just minutes before the fatal crash.

Listen Below:

In the audio, Gadelha can be heard telling air traffic control that the plane was descending 20,000 feet per minute.

For her final transmission, the young copilot is heard shouting, “We’re going to crash into the ground,” and, “Holy fuck, we’re out of time,” just before impact.

“Today’s plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida is a horrific tragedy,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in an X post Sunday. “Please join me in praying for the families and loved ones of those we lost.”

Duffy added that the Federal Aviation Administration is sending a team to the scene to support the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the ill-fated flight.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.