An 86-year-old man and his dog were rescued in treacherous seas from their disabled sailboat that had drifted hundreds of miles off the California coast after the senior sailor had not been heard from for more than two months.

Images from the rescue went viral on social media Tuesday.

The octogenarian and his canine companion had set sail aboard his vessel, the Willow Wind, from Astoria, Oregon, in August with a destination of Pago Pago in the American Samoa, located about 5,000 miles southwest of California.

That journey would typically have taken between four and seven weeks, depending on the vessel’s speed, weather conditions, and chosen route, according to the Maritime Safety Information website.

However, after not being heard from since August 20, a search was started after the sailboat failed to arrive as expected and authorities were alerted in late October.

In fact, according to SeaRoutesNav, the sailboat had traveled more than 1,000 miles down the waters off the west coast, but something had gone wrong.

On October 27, the Coast Guard station in Alameda received an “emergency radio beacon alert” from the sailboat, the California Post reported.

“Crews from Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento, including a C-27 Spartan aircraft and an HC-130 Hercules aircrew, were dispatched to help locate the missing mariner as officials also called on nearby vessels for assistance,” according to that outlet.

One of the air crew spotted the boat that evening about 460 miles off San Diego and a commercial cargo ship named the Grand Onion, a vehicle carrier sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, reached the sailboat the next morning.

The sails on the senior mariner’s boat were disabled, and the seas were too rough to safely remove the pair from the boat, the Coast Guard said.

Later that day, the crew of the Grand Onion was able to get the pair aboard, leaving the disabled boat adrift.

The next day, a Coast Guard rescue helicopter crew hoisted the sailor and his dog from the Grand Onion about 170 miles west of Ventura.

“When emergency medical personnel were able to evaluate the mariner, he was weak and had difficulty walking, but no major injuries,” the Coast Guard told the California Post.

The Coast Guard did not release the identity of the rescued man.

“We are grateful to the merchant mariners and Coast Guard crews whose coordinated efforts brought this search to a successful conclusion,” said Coast Guard Cmdr. Jason Nguyen, Southwest District command center chief.

He added, “This case highlights the importance of carrying emergency communication equipment and creating a float plan so someone ashore knows your voyage plans.”

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.