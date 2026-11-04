National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) member Tom Chapman said there is no connection in the deadly private jet crash in Florida that occurred less than ten miles from President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago on Sunday.

When asked about any potential connection between the Palm Beach County crash and Secret Service operations, Chapman called it “purely coincidence.”

Chapman said a critical piece of the private Learjet 60 was found in a neighborhood miles from the impact site, Fox News reported.

Most of the plane’s left elevator, which is a part of the tail that assists in controlling the up or down direction of the aircraft’s nose, was found between 1.3 and 3.8 miles from the crash site, he said.

“The discovery adds to evidence that the aircraft began breaking apart before impact. The elevator is a movable surface on the aircraft’s tail that helps control whether its nose points up or down,” according to the report.

Chapman noted that he does not believe the component would have helped the aircraft recover from its rapid descent, even if it had remained attached to the plane.

All nine people aboard the Learjet died in the crash, including the two crew members. Among those killed in the crash include Austin, Texas, technology entrepreneur Adam Robinson, 45, his wife, Helen Sharp, 40, and their children, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2.

The plane took off from Austin and was headed to North Eleuthera in the Bahamas when it went down.

Chapman said investigators are working the crash site, called an impact crater, which has been filled with water from recent severe weather. Chapman said they expect to recover additional aircraft components, although they will likely be small because of the force of the crash.

The severe weather has hampered some recovery efforts, and investigators are looking into how the weather may have played a role in the crash. The cause of the crash has not been determined, according to the report.

“Investigators have also obtained dashcam footage to help reconstruct the aircraft’s final moments, Chapman said. Recovered wreckage is being retained for analysis, and officials urged anyone who encounters debris to leave it untouched and notify authorities,” per the report.

The jet crew had reported light clear ice and moderate turbulence while flying at about 35,000 feet. The crew requested to climb to 37,000 feet, and less than 30 seconds after controllers approved the request, the jet crew issued a mayday call and reported descending.

Approximately 600 residents near Military Trail and Cresthaven Boulevard were evacuated after the crash, the Palm Beach Post reported.

“Between 40 and 50 people were staying at the Greenacres Community Center, Palm Beach County spokesperson John Jamason told the outlet. County officials were seeking state funding to help displaced residents with housing and transportation while authorities worked at the crash site,” the report states. “Officials said during Tuesday’s briefing that Military Trail remained closed in both directions between 10th Avenue North and Purdy Lane. They did not provide a timeline for reopening the road or allowing displaced residents to return home.”