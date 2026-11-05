A husband and wife in Dayton, Ohio, officially adopted six children they welcomed into their home four years ago.

Kevin and Jennifer Kremer are beyond pleased to be able to give those children, who became their foster children more than four years ago, a special place to call their own, Dayton 24/7 Now reported Tuesday.

“We’ve wanted them around since the day we met them. So, I mean, we have always known since they came that we would be with them as long as they needed us to be,” Jennifer explained.

The adoption was finalized on Monday inside Judge David Brannon’s courtroom, where the Kremer family gathered for the event, WHIO reported.

A photo shows the happy family, all wearing matching jerseys, on their special day:

The judge also expressed his joy in a social media post, writing, “Congratulations to the Kremer Family that finalized their adoption in Probate Court!!!” and also pointing to the fact that it happened on National Adoption Day.

According to the National Adoption Day website, it is a “national effort to raise awareness of the need of permanent, loving homes for thousands of children in foster care.”

Montgomery County Commissioner Mary McDonald was also present for the special event and shared her story with Dayton 24/7 Now.

“I adopted a child. I started off being a foster parent and grew in the process and fell in love with the process of being a part of Montgomery County, and I eventually adopted my son, and we’ve had the most wonderful experience not only working with the county but just knowing that we have the child that we wanted to be our very own and he is a part of our lives. So I’m excited to be here today,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kevin expressed how glad he was that the children were finally official members of their family whom they have loved and cared for over the past few years.

“I’m just happy to give them their forever home. We love them with all our hearts; they’ve been in our home, now it’s forever,” he explained.

The couple has also encouraged others to consider fostering and adopting children in need.