Archeologists in San Antonio, Texas, have discovered cannonballs from the siege of the Alamo nearly 200 years after the epic fight, two of which offer new physical evidence of the iconic battle.

“The discovery, made along the perimeter of Alamo Church in San Antonio, was announced in late October,” the California Post and other news outlets reported Friday.

“Officials from the Alamo Trust said the cannonballs were uncovered during ongoing archaeological excavations at the site, and that they ‘help us remember those individuals that were living here, during the battle,’ said Tiffany Lindley, head archaeologist at the Alamo Trust,” Fox News reported.

The solid-shot cannonballs, the smaller of which measures 1.8 inches in diameter and the larger 3.26 inches, correspond in size to one-pounder and six-pounder cannons.

The discovery, according to the trust’s website, follows two other finds made earlier this year — a four-pounder cannonball found in March, on the eve of the battle’s 190th anniversary, and a six-pounder cannonball found in June.

The Battle of the Alamo, explored in books and recreated in Hollywood films over the years, is considered one the most important events in Texas history.

The engagement lasted from February 23 to March 6, 1836, when a relatively small Texian (as they were called at the time) force, which included iconic historical figures Davy Crockett and William B. Travis, held off a large Mexican army.

The 13-day siege ended with Mexican troops overrunning the Texian defenders, killing Crockett and the others in a loss that became a rallying cry for the Texas Revolution.

The found armaments, however, do present a mystery, archeologists said: Which forces fired the cannonballs?

Lindley of the Alamo Trust told Fox News Digital that answering that question is not simple.

“We have a good idea [of] three of the cannonballs … They were bronze cannonballs, and that was a type of material used by the Mexican army, so they may have originated with the Mexican army,” she said.

However, the archeologist also said the cannon ammunition could have been picked up by the Alamo’s defenders or others before the battle, offering the possibility either side may have used them.

Lindley also said same soil contained musket balls and gun parts, indicating artifacts could have been deposited at different times in the layers above them.

Historians helped archaeologists determine that the cannonballs were likely found near a Mexican cannon position outside the Alamo, she said.

The discoveries are part of an extensive archeological effort at the famous site.

“We have a very large area that we’re excavating,” she said. “And whenever you are digging more, you have more of a chance to find more artifacts.”

For Lindley and others, the cannonballs represent a tangible piece of the 1836 battle that modern-day archaeologists were able to hold in their hands.

“Now we have a physical piece of evidence of the sacrifice” made here by those who lived during the battle, she said. “And their memories lived on.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.