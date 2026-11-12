Footage of rams lounging in a suburban Colorado front yard is going viral as an Amazon driver pulls up to deliver a package, prompting a collection of cheeky comments across social media.

The video, posted by Colorado Wild Adventures on Instagram, shows an Amazon truck pulled up next to a home, which has a cluster of rams lounging casually on the patch of grass in the front yard.

“Amazon delivery for the Rams. Wonder what they ordered,” the caption reads, drawing a collection of comments.

The video shows the rams eventually moving along to the next yard after the delivery driver walks up the steps of the home to deliver the package.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica Breckenridge (@coloradowildadventures)

“Oh damn I ain’t delivering that box no way,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Move along.. nothing to see here..,” another wrote as one added, “What the ever loving cluck is going on here?”

According to Whiskey Riff, the rams were likely laying down as part of a “cud-chewing session”:

Bighorn sheep are abundant in Colorado. Thanks to conservation efforts, the state’s population has surpassed 7,000. They can typically be found in the foothills and high mountains of the “Centennial State.” Or in some cases, like this one below, they can be found in the front yards of suburban homes. … Rams are classified as ruminant, which means they are herbivorous and digest plants by regurgitating and re-chewing it as cud (hence the phrase “chewing cud”). So often times, they’ll lay down as a group and have a cud-chewing session. That’s what looks like is playing out here, considering most – if not all – of the rams can be seen smacking their mouths as they lay on the grass.

The Instagram page has several other videos featuring rams in unusual places. In one that shows a ram with its head in a bush in front of a home, the page wrote, “Dodge Ram just released its newest model. No gas required, but landscaping may suffer!”