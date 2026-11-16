United Airlines said Monday it is experiencing a “widespread system outage” that is grounding its departing flights, according to a post on the carrier’s X account.

The problems began around 3:30 p.m., and grounded or delayed flights were reported in the Chicago area, where the airline is headquartered.

United acknowledged the failure in a reply to a passenger stuck at the gate.

“We’re aware of the widespread system outage,” the airline posted, telling customers to track their flight status through the United app and its website.

In a separate statement, the carrier said the trouble is confined to aircraft that have not yet left the ground. “We are troubleshooting a technology issue affecting departing flights,” United said. Planes already in the air and United Express regional flights were not affected.

Air traffic control audio recorded controllers describing the breakdown as it unfolded. One controller said nothing was transmitting, according to a recording cited by NBC Chicago, and another said there was no estimate for when the system would return. A United pilot in Houston asked the tower for permission to hold at the gate until it did.

Passengers said the aircraft could not receive the numbers crews need to leave. One said a pilot announced the plane was “unable to get performance data for takeoff” and was returning to the gate. Another described sitting on the tarmac in Charleston while the airline worked to confirm aircraft weights. A third, whose post drew United’s reply, said the pilot reported a weight system check error and distinguished it from Friday’s nationwide ground stop.

No cause has been disclosed. United has not named the systems that went down or counted the flights held.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) National Airspace System page showed two local ones as of 5:22 p.m. Eastern. Weather held flights at San Francisco International. Construction held them at Austin-Bergstrom International.

The FAA halted departures at every U.S. airport on Friday for more than four hours after a telecommunications breakdown hit air traffic control centers, canceling roughly 12,000 flights that day. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford predicted full schedules would return by the close of business Sunday.

United’s departure systems went down in August 2025 as well. The computer that calculates aircraft weight and balance failed, NPR reported. Hundreds of flights were disrupted. The FAA issued ground stops at Chicago, Houston, Denver, Newark, and San Francisco. Service was restored within hours.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy pressed Congress for money all weekend. He went on Fox News Sunday and said the FAA is still built on telecom architecture from the 1980s. “I need a brand-new telecom system,” Duffy said.