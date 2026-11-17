Loudoun County Public Schools recommends a Thanksgiving lesson for students as young as second grade that includes a slide titled “Day of Mourning,” according to district records obtained under Virginia’s open records law.

The 37-page document, titled “Resources for Recognition Days & Months,” was obtained by the government watchdog Protect the Public’s Trust through a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request. The copyright line reads 2024, and the released version carries dates into January 2027.

The elementary lesson, “The Real Story of Thanksgiving,” is listed for grades two through five and described in the guide as focusing on traditions and the Native American perspective.

“Some Native American groups protest Thanksgiving as a Day of Mourning,” one slide reads.

The guide contains no slides of its own. It lists titles, grade levels, brief descriptions, and planning questions, then sends teachers to outside platforms including Nearpod and BrainPOP. The watchdog group said on social media that the lesson prompts discussion of why the holiday is a “sad day for all Native Americans.”

Communications director Alexa Moutevelis said the district appears intent on filtering American history through a DEI lens, and that the materials seem to “emphasize grievance, oppression, and critical interpretations.”

Loudoun’s guide tells teachers to weigh their local context. “These external resources are not monitored or maintained by LCPS,” the document states.

The protest the slide references began in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1970. Wampanoag leader Frank James, known as Wamsutta, gave a speech on Cole’s Hill after organizers of a state anniversary refused to let him deliver it. The group he founded that year, United American Indians of New England, has run it since. HuffPost described the holiday in those terms in 2019.

The national holiday dates to 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a day of thanksgiving, written by Secretary of State William Seward months after Gettysburg.

One Nearpod lesson in the guide is titled “Columbus Day- A Debated Celebration.” It runs grades six through 12. Los Angeles Unified promoted a comparable Thanksgiving lesson in 2022.

The group said the Loudoun materials could run afoul of President Donald Trump’s January 2025 executive order on K-12 schooling, which warns against imprinting “anti-American, subversive, harmful, and false ideologies” on children.

Superintendent Aaron Spence testified before the House Committee on Education and Workforce in June at a hearing titled “Breaking Trust: Attacks on Parental Rights, Inappropriate Content, and Legal Abuses in America’s Schools.”