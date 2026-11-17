Video footage shows a geyser consisting of rotting garbage violently erupting in Los Angeles County on Monday afternoon, prompting an emergency health order and an advisory for air quality in the surrounding area.

A drilling operation at Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic, California, resulted in a towering geyser of decomposing trash and methane gas exploding into the air on Monday, according to a report by KTLA.

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The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the incident caused noxious odors that affected residents of Val Verde, Hasley Hills, Industry, Cambridge, and Hillcrest.

Health officials also ordered the operators of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill to immediately provide affected residents with hotel accommodations, filtered-air refuge centers, transportation assistance, and air purifiers.

Early reports initially mistook the rotting garbage for a massive cloud of black smoke pluming into the sky.

“They were drilling this hole about 150 feet deep and three feet wide down into this mound of trash,” Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Aaron Katon said.

Meanwhile, the Chiquita Canyon Landfill said that workers “encountered a pressurized pocket within the landfill, resulting in an above-ground release of gases and particulate material at the drilling location.”

“There was no fire at any point,” Katon clarified, explaining that the explosion was caused by pressurized gas that had escaped from beneath the surface.

The eruption reportedly left six workers needing decontamination by hazardous materials crews, while four were taken to local hospitals as a precaution.

Residents in nearby communities were then advised to stay indoors, close their windows and doors, and be prepared to evacuate if ordered.

All evacuation advisories were eventually lifted by Monday night.

“All of our tools, and we have the best tools, they all say there is no danger,” Katon insisted.

WATCH: Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Aaron Katon Explains the Situation

Nonetheless, Los Angeles County’s public health directive acknowledged the impact of the odors and called for immediate relief for affected residents, KTLA reported.

The Chiquita Canyon Landfill explained that the incident occurred “during a routine drilling operation to install a new well at Chiquita Canyon Landfill to help address the elevated temperature landfill event.”

“No liquids were released,” the company said. “Work was stopped immediately and the area has been secured. Chiquita is in communication and coordinating with state and local regulatory agencies and emergency response personnel.”

“No injuries have been reported,” Chiquita Canyon Landfill further clarified. “The safety of our employees and the surrounding community is our highest priority.”