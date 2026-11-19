The beloved Fiona the Hippo of the Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio died this week at the age of 9 after swallowing a child’s hat that fell into her enclosure.

The hippo died roughly one week after the hat fell into her enclosure, during which time she had been receiving routine care. The Cincinnati Zoo announced her passing in a statement Thursday.

“The vet staff tried everything they could to help her after she ingested a hat that ended up in her habitat by accident last week. Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome,” the zoo said.

“The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover. We know everyone in the community will be crushed by this news, as we all are. Please keep her keepers and everyone who tried to help her in your thoughts as they try to navigate and come to terms with this shocking news. They are also, understandably, asking for space at this time,” the zoo added.

Fiona swallowed the hat following a series of unfortunate events when the child tossed a knit cap that was then sent through a one-foot gap into the enclosure from a fan.

“We probably couldn’t make that happen again if we tried. It was clearly an accident,” the zoo shared.

According to WLWT, she had “undergone multiple tests and treatments in attempts to help pass the hat.”

“The zoo even brought in a nine-foot scope from the Columbus Zoo to attempt a colonoscopy, but they were unable to reach the hat. Most recently, the zoo attempted vibration plate therapy to help pass the hat,” it added.

Fiona has been a viral internet sensation since she was born six weeks premature in January 2017.

“Millions watched as she began enrichment programs in the pool and eventually acclimated to the deep waters of her enclosure and when she eventually reunited with her mom, Bibi, and her father, Henry,” noted the outlet.

Fiona’s death comes just a little over 10 years after zookeepers were forced to execute Harambe the Gorilla after a child fell into its enclosure.