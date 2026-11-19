The U.S. Army is asking community members to evacuate prior to a planned detonation of a bomb-making chemical at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown.

Officials plan to detonate 68 drums of lead azide on Friday that have become safety hazards and were unable to be safely relocated, Fox News reported Thursday, noting the chemical is for setting off munitions.

The Army said, “While safety measures will be fully enforced, the controlled detonation will cause temporary noise, ground vibrations, and a dust plume that will contain some lead. Residents in Middletown will hear a loud noise; feel vibrations from two consecutive, rapid detonations; and see a plume of dust which is expected to linger for no more than one hour after the detonation, depending on wind speed.”

WATCH:

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently issued an Emergency Permit under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) to the Army for the detonation at the plant:

EPA issued the Emergency Permit based upon the determination that the explosion risk from the degraded condition of the lead azide presented an imminent and substantial threat to human health and the environment. EPA’s Emergency Permit requires the Army to take concrete actions before, during, and after the detonation for protection of human health and the environment. Specifically, the Army must provide prior public notification of potentially affected areas; conduct pre- and post-detonation sampling and monitoring activities; implement cleanup actions for contaminated areas; and report on each of these activities to the EPA.

Community members voiced their concerns about detonating the five tons of chemicals, but WQAD highlighted that the EPA said the deteriorating explosives posed a greater risk to those living in the area.

WATCH:

In a notice published Wednesday, Johnson County Public Health officials said they were aware of the detonation planned for about noon on Friday.

“In-place detonation by Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts is the safest way to eliminate the explosive safety hazard,” the notice read.

“As of November 18, Johnson County, Iowa, is not directly in the path. We are monitoring the situation and encouraging residents to do the same. The United States Army has noted that they will provide updates 48 hours in advance of the planned detonation and six hours in advance of the detonation, and every hour after until the detonation,” it continued.

Video footage shows workers inside the ammunition plant:

Per the Fox article, “Nearly 400 people live in Middletown, but there are thousands more in the track of the plume, prompting a notification to communities as far as 100 miles away.” The outlet also noted residents learned earlier this year the Army needed to dispose of the azide and a date was set once the permit was granted.

Per the Army, the barrels “will be detonated inside earth-covered magazines made of concrete, and surrounded with Hesco barriers full of sand which are approximately two stories high.”