Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has declared that the crisis facing the EU is not mass immigration, but European resistance to importing large numbers of migrants from the third world.

“This isn’t so much a migrant crisis as it is a political crisis,” the Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) said of disagreement within the EU over how to deal with illegal immigrants arriving to the continent.

“Europe needs migration,” he insisted, claiming the belief that hundreds of thousands of migrants from the world’s poorest countries arriving in boats and storming the EU’s frontiers is a problem that has been invented by right-wing parties for political gain.

Asserting that “the number of migrants crossing into Europe is a fraction of what it was 3 years ago”, Varadkar said the real issue facing the continent is the rise of patriotic parties which are opposed to endless mass migration from the Global South and demands that every EU country be required to take part in resettlement.

“But we have a political crisis because of the fact that anti-immigration and populist parties have been very electorally successful in Italy and central [and] eastern Europe.

“We need to respond to the reality of that, and respond to the fact that Europeans fear a return to the levels of migration that were there two or three years ago,” he said.

Speaking after a summit with EU leaders in Brussels, the globalist prime minister restated his commitment to resettle a greater number of illegal immigrants residing in Greece and Italy than the 4,000 already agreed by Ireland, beginning with a batch who were ferried to Malta from the Libyan coast.

“This is a European problem, not just for one member state”, he stressed, calling for “solidarity” and “sharing the burden” amongst EU nations, along with massive boosts to aid funding for Africa.

“The reason why people are leaving Africa in such big numbers is because those countries are unsafe, they’re ungoverned and there’s very little economic opportunity,” he said.

“So what we need is more European action and more European money and investment to build institutions [that] provide security and provide economic opportunity in Africa,” added the Taoiseach, announcing his government will treble Irish taxpayers’ financial contributions towards the troubled continent.

Varadkar claimed that “probably the most important thing” Europe can do to alleviate the migrant crisis is to throw vast sums of money at Africa — which is also the “solution” to mass migration demanded by globalist financier George Soros, who recently urged the bloc to get into more debt in order to spend £27 billion ($35bn) a year on African “investment”.

However, all available evidence points to the conclusion that increasing Western aid to third world nations is one of the surest ways to massively boost the number of people migrating from recipient countries.

Using World Bank data, development economist Michael Clemens showed that the emigration rate of a third world nation increases as the country gets richer, with extra wealth causing migration rates to slow only after it becomes a middle-income country with an income per capita level similar to Albania or Colombia.