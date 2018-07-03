Claim: Westminster Officials Ban Trump from Meeting Nigel Farage During UK Presidential Visit

The Prime Minister’s staff organising next week’s ‘working visit’ are working to prevent President Donald Trump from having a meeting with Brexit leader Nigel Farage, according to claims made Tuesday.

Unnamed Whitehall sources quoted in Britain’s Daily Telegraph print edition claim Farage — who was the first UK politician to meet with President Trump after his election — was a “red line” in visit negotiations with the White House, and that Downing Street officials had ordered that Trump “must not meet Farage” in the United Kingdom.

The paper reports a Downing Street source denied they were moving to prevent Mr Farage and President Trump meeting again.

FARAGE: I Am Prepared to Help Britain Work with President Trump https://t.co/Yjl59zAqc9 pic.twitter.com/K6PJpWEjR8 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 22, 2016

A source close to Nigel Farage told Breitbart London that despite the obvious differences between the Brexit leader and the increasingly anti-Brexit Prime Minister, they were missing a trick by preventing the meeting, remarking: “Nigel’s help could build a bridge between the increasingly divided relationship that Trump and May have. Instead, Downing Street are once again showing they would rather bite off their nose to spite their face – as they did before when Trump remarked Nigel should be ambassador in 2016.”

In earlier comments, Mr Farage said the government was ignoring the national interest and that the government was “almost paranoid” about his potential involvement in the Presidential visit.

Many people would like to see @Nigel_Farage represent Great Britain as their Ambassador to the United States. He would do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2016

Although the Prime Minister initially had a promising relationship with President Trump — the pair were seen holding hands during Theresa May’s visit to Washington in 2017 — it has since seriously deteriorated, as the British leader repeatedly chided and lectured President Trump. President Trump, in return, has called on Theresa May to get her own house in order, suggesting she focus on solving the terrorism problem in the United Kingdom before worrying about his use of the microblogging platform Twitter.

Mr Farage, by contrast, campaigned for Trump during the U.S. Presidential elections and visited him at Trump Tower shortly after the results were announced. So strong is the friendship between the two men, President Trump even went on record to say Mr Farage would do a “great job” as UK ambassador to the United States.

