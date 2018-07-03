A 37-year-old man was the victim of a brutal attack Friday night in a Paris suburb when several people robbed him of his phone and ripped out four of his gold teeth.

The man, who was walking alone in the suburb of Aubervilliers, in the heavily migrant populated Seine-Saint-Denis area north of the French capital, when he was set upon by “several individuals” who targetted him after seeing his mobile phone, BFMTV reports.

According to investigators, while robbing the man, the thieves noted he had several gold teeth and proceeded to rip them from his mouth. Police said that the thieves did not use any sort of dental equipment during the attack.

“All that to get €50 [£44/$58],” a police source said. Following the brutal attack, the victim was transferred to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three African Men Arrested for Cannibalism in Paris Suburb https://t.co/XIW9WnPVUx — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 21, 2018

The brutal crime is just the latest to occur in one of the various parts of Paris’s migrant-populated suburbs in recent memory. In February, three migrant men from the African island nation of Cape Verde were arrested for not only attacking a man but eating parts of his ear and were charged with cannibalism.

Some suburbs have become so dangerous that even the French national courier Chronopost refuses to deliver to certain areas for the safety of their employees, while public transport drivers refuse to stop at some stations in northern Paris citing danger to themselves and their passengers.

Random attacks across France have also been on the rise with some estimating there to be at least 777 random violent attacks per day such as the attack that occurred in Northern Paris in February when a man armed with a knife stabbed six people, who all survived. Police later found the drunken man hiding in an entryway covered in the blood of his victims.