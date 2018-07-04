Ten out of every 12 rapists in Denmark are either migrants, foreigners, or come from migrant backgrounds, according to an investigation by Danish media.

The figures come from a study of rape cases from January 2016 to May 2017 and looked specifically at cases in which the victim did not know their attacker, Danish tabloid BT reports.

According to the study carried out by the newspaper, there were 12 convictions for rape in which the attacker was a stranger to their victim and in those 12 cases, 10 of the attackers came from migrant backgrounds or were immigrants.

The tabloid claims that the convicted rapists came from a variety of countries including Eastern European nations such as Bulgaria and Macedonia as well as countries outside of Europe like Somalia, Iraq, and Eritrea.

Inger Støjberg, Danish Minister for Immigration and Integration, commented on the study saying: “It’s something we’ve seen through many years that crime rates are much higher in immigrant circles than they are among Danes.”

“And when I see these very rough rapes – including violent assault – it’s a clear sign that you have not [adjusted to life in] Denmark,” Støjberg added.

Støjberg has been known for years as a staunch critic of immigration saying in 2016 that, “In my opinion, it is because we have been too scared to set out clear demands to the people coming to Denmark. We have not dared to say that we expect and demand that they provide for themselves and their families and that we expect them to adjust to Danish values.”

Christian Diesen, professor of procedural law at Stockholm University in Sweden, claims that “poor integration” has led to migrants being overrepresented in rape cases saying: “They do not feel like part of society, quickly feel outside and feel contempt for society and for others.”

Swedish media conducted their own study of gang rape cases earlier this year finding that the majority of convicted gang rapists also came from migrant backgrounds, a fact that Breitbart London had revealed a full year beforehand.