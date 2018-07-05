Guardian: ‘I Stopped Going to the Gym Because of Trump. Now I Can’t Open Jars’

‘I Stopped Going to the Gym Because of Trump. Now I Can’t Open Jars’.
This is an actual headline to an actual story written by an actual journalist in the Guardian newspaper.
It begins:
It was November 2016 and the only person I knew who believed Trump would win the US election was the owner of my gym. This was clearly a ridiculous prediction so, seeing the chance for some easy money, I offered to bet him $100 that Hillary would win.
But the gym owner, clearly not wanting to do his dough, pointed at this horrible thing in the corner with the name “sled” and said: “If Trump wins you have to pull 70kg on it.”
It was double what I could usually pull. And, if I won the bet, the gym owner would pull double his personal best.
I didn’t want Trump to win – he’d grabbed women by the pussy and mocked a reporter’s disability. He’d promised to build a wall and called Mexicans “rapists”. The thought of his presidency was frightening but so was pulling the sled. What if I herniated a disc?
Etc. You can guess the rest. Sometimes, you almost wonder whether the Guardian isn’t secretly a sinister right-wing plot to make left-wing people look utterly ridiculous.
In fact, often you wonder this:
#HeyTreeWannaShag #Excosexual #OhMyDays pic.twitter.com/zydcAZSsJx
— So.Much.Guardian (@SoMuchGuardian) May 15, 2017
#TheWordSheMadeMeCry #MaybeMenAndWomenAreDiffernt #GenerationSnowflake pic.twitter.com/C78xuTXHAD
— So.Much.Guardian (@SoMuchGuardian) April 25, 2017
#OhMyDays #PlanetPenny pic.twitter.com/mp7aQXEQ73
— So.Much.Guardian (@SoMuchGuardian) April 20, 2017
#DontWorryMyAbstractDanceWillCureYourCancer #CongaNotCalculus #ChristinaGotPaidToWriteThis pic.twitter.com/4JQjkCxUTI
— So.Much.Guardian (@SoMuchGuardian) April 15, 2017
#No #QTWTAIN pic.twitter.com/4eTnQXXqhi
— So.Much.Guardian (@SoMuchGuardian) January 21, 2017
#MaybeStopSleepingWithMarriedMen #OuchtheWordsHurt #NaughtyDictionary pic.twitter.com/9YkFP9Jw5j
— So.Much.Guardian (@SoMuchGuardian) January 21, 2017
#thatwentwell #Oracle pic.twitter.com/TrlRsTrK7l
— So.Much.Guardian (@SoMuchGuardian) January 21, 2017
