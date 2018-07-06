A Day in Khan’s London: Three Rapists Sentenced, Machete Gang Arrested

A series of crime updates from the Metropolitan Police for July 5th provide a window into the deteriorating situation in Sadiq Khan’s London.

The force reported at least three rapists all sentenced for separate attacks, including a mental health nurse who “deliberately preyed” on a “very vulnerable” patient.

Mohamed Kamara, 47, of Fleming Way, Thamesmead, raped the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at the Barts Health NHS Trust hospital he worked at in East London, which is also unnamed, and threatened to hurt her if she reported him.

Caroline Alexander, Chief Nurse at Barts Health, claimed the “safety of our patients is always our number one priority” and that the trust would “reflect on this shocking incident and do all we can to prevent anything like this happening again”.

Kamara received a nominal 15-year sentence, but prison terms are seldom served in full in the United Kingdom, with criminals typically entitled to automatic parole at the halfway point in their sentence or the two-thirds point in their sentence.

A nurse has been jailed for 15 years for raping a patient at a hospital in east London https://t.co/0jVe50MOFN pic.twitter.com/4wdnusGjzu — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 5, 2018

The Met also reported an even lighter 11-year sentence — which, again, includes time spent on parole — being given to 22-year-old Omieke Glenn, of Monteagle Way, Southwark, who kidnapped a 13-year-old girl as she was walking along Copeland Road to meet her friends, raping her on the street twice and filming one of the assaults on his mobile phone.

Detective Inspector Colin Archer, of the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command (CASO), described Glenn as a “highly dangerous individual who had a callous disregard for the harm he caused when satisfying his own sexual needs… worsened by the fact he filmed the attack, one can only presume for his own gratification or to share with others for theirs.”

A man has today been jailed for 11 years for the rape and kidnap of a 13-year-old girl in #Southwark https://t.co/KWfgh51I8H pic.twitter.com/9TjiGoQ8vT — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 5, 2018

The third and lightest rape sentence reported by the Met for July 5th was handed to financial consultant Sanjay Naker, 28, of Russell Avenue, Wood Green, who received an eight-year sentence — again, including parole — for raping an 18-year-old girl on The Queens Walk, London Bridge.

Naker posed as a Good Samaritan to his victim, who had been asked to leave a bar in Tooley Street and go home after having had too much to drink.

CCTV footage recorded Naker approaching the teenager, feigning concern and offering her his jacket and at one point giving her a piggyback.

Once she had her on her own, however, he made advances on her, dragging her into a secluded corner where he “raped her and sexually assaulted her multiple times” when she resisted.

A man who raped a woman on a south London street has today been jailed for eight years https://t.co/TLgC9RCDOj pic.twitter.com/faVOiwiqT5 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 5, 2018

The shocking series of events was caught on CCTV. Naker appeared to show her concern, picking her up when she fell & offering her his jacket. He kept trying to pull her in the opposite direction to where she was walking & eventually succeeded, dragging her to a secluded corner. pic.twitter.com/DuUadRLzB0 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 5, 2018

The Metropolitan Police also confirmed that three members of a moped gang thought be responsible for robberies across Lambeth, Croydon, and Merton had been arrested as part of the force’s Operation Venice.

Searches of the suspects’ addresses uncovered a stash of mobile phones, bank cards, and a moped believed to have been stolen during recent crimes, as well as a cache of hammers, knives, and a machete.

Moped-enabled crime has surged by an astonishing 2,138 percent since 2015, with armed and very often dangerous gangs targeting victims including celebrities and TV camera crews.

Victims who offer resistance risk being killed by the violent, unpredictable robbers, sometimes with extreme brutality.

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery